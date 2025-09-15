'The White Lotus' season 4 will take place in France, HBO boss confirms

The White Lotus is officially saying bonjour to France.

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the location of the series' fourth season in an interview with Deadline after the 77th Emmy Awards.

When asked specifically where the next season will take place, Bloys said, "France for sure but details and location TBD."

The White Lotus creator Mike White was absent from the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, despite being nominated. It was speculated that his absence was due to him being in France, writing the next season of the show.

"I believe that is the case," Bloys told Deadline.

While HBO walked away with many acting Emmy Awards at Sunday night's ceremony, none of them went to season 3 of The White Lotus. Bloys spoke about why he believes the show was shut out of the supporting actor and actress categories despite many nominations.

"I do think that The White Lotus may have been a victim of his own success with so many nominations in the categories," Bloys said. "But again, that's the way it goes."

In all, HBO and HBO Max received 30 Emmy awards across 12 different projects, including outstanding drama series for The Pitt and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart in Hacks.

