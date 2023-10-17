This 90′s Lollapalooza Concert T-Shirt Shows Why You Should Always Check Out The Opening Bands

I saw a post on Facebook where a guy was holding up a classic, original, Lollaplaooza 1993 concert t-shirt. And what rea;;y struck me about it was the lineup.

I know lots of people that go to concerts only to see the headliner. I get that. But I want to give you a good reason to at least consider checking out some of the opening bands on those shows too.

1. The main band you’re there to see is a fan of the opening bands on the tour with them. The headliners almost always hand pick their openers. So the musicians you like, like these musicians, and you just might, too.

2. In today’s musical marketplace these opening bands are making from zero to zero dollars on record sales, and usually only survive on tour through merch sales, and off-dates where they play small clubs for gas money.

3. These newer and lesser known bands almost always do meet-n-greets and fan club deals where you can actually get to know them and be friends on social media. I’ve met, and am still friends with quite a few rock stars still out on tours today because I met them when they were just trying to get anyone to check them out, and now they’re much bigger and remember those early fans.

4. Many of these smaller bands, are really good and may someday grow into a band you’ll love, and you can say you were a fan when they were still starting out.

Case in point- Check out this t-shirt below showing the lineup for the 1993 Lollapalooza tour. The headliner on most dates was Primus. Sometime Alice In Chains would take the top spot, but it was usually Primus. Then AIC who are still huge, obviously. Then the lineup goes to Dinosaur JR., Fishbone, Arrested Development, Front 242, and Babes In Toyland. I’m a fan of most of those bands, but think about how many of them are huge bands still out doing it 30 years later.

I say that because at the very bottom of the bill, the 2 bands opening the shows all tour, were Rage Against The Machine and Tool! Compare those 2 bands to ANYONE else on that tour, and think about which bands are super successful, and which ones have dropped off as musicians for whatever reason. EVERYONE still knows about Rage and Tool, and they’re still selling out the same size venues that Lollapalooza did, but by themselves!

In fact Tool isn’t even on this version of the t-shirt:

30 years ago today, Lollapalooza 1993 kicks off at Thunderbird Stadium in Vancouver, BC with Primus, Alice in Chains, Dinosaur Jr., Fishbone, Arrested Development, Front 242, Babes in Toyland and Rage Against the Machine. pic.twitter.com/TJWF081vRN — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 18, 2023

But they are on this poster, at the bottom.

And on this concert flyer they’re actually not on the main stage, but the side stage, and they don’t even headline that stage!

Lollapalooza stages and set times from 1993 #OGFishbone Posted by Fishbone on Thursday, October 22, 2020





So I hope you have the time to get to your next concert early enough to maybe catch a brand new band that could be your next favorite.

