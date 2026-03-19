This is the most expensive guitar of all-time, which just sold for millions of dollars

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Musical Instruments Private Sales Consultant for Christie's, Kerry Keane stares at the Fender Stratocaster known as "The Black Strat", part of The David Gilmour Guitar Collection, during a press preview at Christie's on June 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Guitars aren’t cheap. Hell, most instruments will set you back hundreds of dollars, even thousands of dollars. But millions? Yep!

This is now the world’s most expensive guitar and it once belonged to a very famous musician whose name you’ll know.

The “Black Strat” that David Gilmour played on all the legendary Pink Floyd albums just sold for $14.55 million. That Fender Stratocaster is now the the most expensive guitar of all time.

According to Consequence, the amount the “Black Strat” sold for more than doubles the previous record held by Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Martin D-18E, which sold for $6 million in 2020.

So, who bought it? That we don’t know, but we know who sold it. It was owned by late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who had quite the collection of guitars.