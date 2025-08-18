This week marks several anniversaries for The Police The popular new wave trio is celebrating several historical anniversaries this week.

The Police (guitarist Andy Summers, bassist and singer Sting, and drummer Stewart Copeland), British rock band, pose for a group studio portrait, against a smoky background with part of a bare brick wall visible, United Kingdom, circa 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

If you are a fan of The Police, then you already know this, but for those who don’t or have simply forgotten, let me remind you of what happened this week in the history of the band.

On August 18th, 1977, the band made their live debut as a three-piece band at a venue called ‘Rebecca’s’ in Birmingham, England. The band’s founding members were Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar), Andy Summers (guitar), and Stewart Copeland (drums).

Watch rare footage of the band from 1977 below

Later on in the band’s career on this week in 1983, arguably the band’s biggest hit ever, “Every Breath You Take”, was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of August 18th, 1983. The song would stay on top of the charts for 8 full weeks in 1983.

Here is a fun trivia fact you can use next time you are at the bar with friends: “Every Breath You Take” was recognized by BMI in 2019 as the most played song in radio history, with nearly 15 MILLION radio plays by 2019.

What are your favorite songs by The Police? Let us know by leaving us a open mic on our station app or by leaving a comment below.