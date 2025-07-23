Tia Carrere on being part of the 'Lilo & Stitch' 'ohana for over 20 years

Tia Carrere has always been a part of the Lilo & Stitch 'ohana.

The actress voiced Lilo's older sister, Nani, in the original 2002 animated feature. She then returned to the world in the live-action version of the film to play Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker who serves as a mentor to Nani.

Carrere told ABC Audio it was special to return to the story, this time as a completely different character.

"It was just this bizarre time warp that parallels my own journey as a woman, as a mother, and the different role you take on as a grown-up adult woman," Carrere said. "It was special being able to do it. I love that I got to play this role in this movie all these years later, and sort of grow individually as a human being and then as a character in the film."

Lilo & Stitch is the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the 2025 global box office, having made over $1 billon to date.

"It's hardly conceivable that Stitch is a billionaire. I knew him when," Carrere said.

As for what led to the little blue alien being so beloved, Carrere says people see themselves in him.

"I think Stitch is crazy, out of control, messy, doesn't have his act together. And I think that lives in all of us," Carrere said. "We learn how to navigate this world and try to be our best versions, and I think that Stitch speaks to us, that crazy, zany, out-of-control part of us that we try to keep under control."

The live-action Lilo & Stitch film is now available to watch at home on paid video on demand digital platforms. It will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 26.

