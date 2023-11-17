Tim Allen is humble about the longevity of 'The Santa Clauses', talks possibility of 'Home Re-Improvement '

Tim Allen has played the Man with the Bag, Scott Calvin aka Santa Claus, since 1994's family hit The Santa Clause, but after two theatrical sequels and now a second season of its Disney+ spinoff series, he's humble about the title's longevity.

"Someone mentioned to me the other day that it's been 30 years and, you know, oh, gosh, this is ... nuts," he laughed to ABC Audio.

Allen adds, "I really got to stay out of it. Otherwise, I'll get full of myself. I love the people that have created. I love the customers ... I love the crew. And it's, it just becomes a family. Got to stay there because I don't want to get too important."

That said, Allen admits, "Sometimes I get a little bit competitive when I see other Santa Clauses. So that's when I get too full of myself ... [W]hen I see other people do Santa Claus I go, 'I don't think I don't like the beard there.' And I don't, I certainly don't like killers masquerading as Santa Claus. I don't like any of that stuff."

Meanwhile, could Home Improvement go the way of Frasier and Full House?

Allen says the possibility of continuing his '90s sitcom, which ran on ABC from 1991-1999, is on the (saw) table.

Allen, who played DIY show host Tim Taylor on the show, tells The Messenger of his former cast members, "It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids. Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.