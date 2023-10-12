Timothée Chalamet creates pure imagination in new trailer for 'Wonka'

Timothée Chalamet creates a world of pure imagination in the new trailer for Wonka.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka tells the origin story of the world-class chocolatier Willy Wonka. It arrives in theaters this holiday season on December 15.

This new trailer shows off more from Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa character, who Chalamet's Willy Wonka describes as the funny little man who has been following him.

“Funny little man? How dare you. I’ll have you know that I am a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa-Loompa,” Grant says.

The trailer also features glimpses from the film’s musical numbers, sharing looks at choreographed sequences where Chalamet will get to show off his dance moves.

We also get our first look at Keegan-Michael Key's character, who sends Wonka a warning from the rich executives at a competitive candy company.

“Do not sell chocolate in this town!” he says, dunking Wonka’s head in a fountain. “You’re gonna get more than a bonk on the head.”

Olivia Colman also makes a brief appearance in the trailer as do co-stars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Matt Lucas.

Director Paul King is no stranger to making films aimed at families. He helmed the Paddington films alongside collaborators and Wonka producers David Heyman and Alexandra Derbyshire.

According to the film’s official description, “this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka,” who is determined to change the world and prove “that the best things in life begin with a dream.”

