Tips for pet owners during a hurricane

While we’re prepping everything around the house and getting supplies, don’t forget to prep for your furry family members too!

Some basics to remember:

-Make sure your pets are microchipped and/or they have a collar on with an ID tag with your contact info on it.

-Have all your pet supplies gathered in case you have to evacuate- food, bowls, medicines, treats, favorite toys. *NEVER leave your pets behind if you have to evacuate.

-Secure exits so they can’t escape during the storm.

-Take a photo of you with your pet in case they do get out during the storm.

-Try to distract your pets during the storm with play and toys. You could also try calming treats and chews.

For more tips and ways to prep, check

If you plan on going to a shelter, here are the pet-friendly locations broken down by county: Orange County, Seminole, Osceola and others Central Florida counties.

Local shelters will be closed for the storm but they will have staff on hand taking care of the animals under their care. They do expect an increase in the intake numbers once the storm passes with animals being displaced. If you are able to adopt or foster after, please consider it!



