Today in Rock 2014 Motley Crue sign an agreement and 2009 we lose Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Billy Powell

January 28th, 2014 Motley Crue hold a press conference to sign a “Cessation of touring agreement”, and in 2009 Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell passes away. — Today in Rock January 28th, 2014 Motley Crue held a press conference and signed a “Cessation of touring agreement.” The agreement said the band would not tour after 2015. They stuck to their word until November of 2019, when to the surprise of no one, they announced they would tour again. They then blew up their agreement, which you can see in the video below.

Today in 2009, sadly we lose Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist Billy Powell. Billy was a roadie for the band before becoming a member. Once the band heard him playing before a show and immediately recognized his talent and added him to the band.

