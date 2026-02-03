Today in Rock The Blues Brothers go to #1, the day the music died and happy birthday Dave Davies February 3rd, 1979 The Blues Brothers hit #1 on the album chart with “Briefcase Full Of Blues”, 1959 we lose Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper in a plane crash and happy birthday to Dave Davies of The Kinks.

February 3rd, 1979 The Blues Brothers go to #1 on the album chart with “Briefcase Full Of Blues. As a group fronted by comedians Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, I don’t think many people expeted much. But the two men had a deep love for the blues and assembled a band of talented and experienced musicians. The album would end up going Double Platinum.

In 1959 Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (Professionally known as The Big Bopper) lost their lives in a plane crash. The crash happened after they all performed as part of The Winter Dance Party athe the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Don McLean later wrote “American Pie” inspired by Buddy Holly’s passing which he described as “The Day The Music Died.”

Founder and pioneering guitarist for The Kinks, Dave Davies, was born today in 1947. Dave got his distorted guitar sound by shredding the speaker in his guitar amp. Happy Birthday Dave!

