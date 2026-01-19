Today In Rock: Bruce Springsteen and Axl Rose duet, Happy Birthday Robert Palmer and Janis Joplin January 19th: Today we look at the 1994 duet between Bruce Springsteen and Axl Rose at The Rock Hall Inductions and we remember Robert Palmer and Janis Joplin on their shared birthday.

Today in rock January 19th, in 1994 at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony one of the stand out performances was a duet between Bruce Springsteen and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses on The Beatles classic “Come Together.” It would be Axl’s last public performance until 1998. You can see that performance below.

We also celebrate a couple birthdays today. Born in 1949, Robert Palmer. You can watch a fe videos of his below, “Sneaking Sally Through The Alley”, “looking For Clues” and “Addicted To Love.” We also remember the late, great Janis Joplin born today in 1943. A few classics from Janis are below, “Me And Bobby McGee”, “Piece Of My Heart” and “Mercedes Benz.”

