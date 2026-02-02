Today in Rock: Foreigner, Sid Vicious, Skynyrd, Jethro Tull, Graham Nash and Journey’s Ross Vallory February 2nd, 1985 Foreigner goes to #1, 1979 we lose Sid Vicious, 1976 a first for Jethro Tull and a shared birthday for Graham Nash and Ross Vallory.

February 2nd, 1985 Foreigner got to #1 on the singles chart with “I Want To Know What Love Is.” The ballad is not the style of music the band is usually known for, and to this day it is still one of the band’s biggest hits.

In 1979 Sex Pistols bassist , Sid Vicious, while out on bail after being accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, dies of a heroin overdose. He was only 21 years old.

On this date in 1976 Lynyrd Skynyrd release their fourth album “Gimme Back My Bullets.” After a while the band needs to stop playing the title track live, becaus efans bring bullets to the show that they throw on stage while the band is playing the song.

Today in 1968 Jethro Tull play their first show under that name.

Today a birthday shared by musicians who have been a part of more than one successful band. Born in 1949 bassist Ross Vallory who has been a member of The Steve Miller Band and the hit version of Journey. Born in 1942, Graham Nash, who has been part of The Hollies as well as Crosby, Stills Nash and Young.

