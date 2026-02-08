Today in Rock it’s about David Bowie, Keith Knudsen, The Who and Happy Birthday to Vince Neil February 8th, 2006 David Bowie is honored, 2005 we lose Keith Knudsen of The Doobie Brothers, 1988 The Who have a conversation and we say Happy Bithday to Vince Neil.

David Bowie, The Doobie Brothers and more | Today in Rock February 8

Febraury 8th, 2006 David Bowie is honored at the Grammy awards. He is presented with a Lifetime Achievement award. Considering his entire career, he is certainly deserving of this recognition.

Sadly on this date in 2005 we lose drummer/singer from The Doobie Brothers, Keith Knudsen.

Today in 1988 at an industry awards event at The Royal ALbert Hall, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and John Entwistle have a conversation. That conversation leads to the 25th anniversary tour for The Who.

Today in 1961 Vincent Neil Wharton is born. Of course we’re talking about Motley Crue front man, Vince Neil.

