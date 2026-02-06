Today in Rock it’s about Ozzy, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Michael J. Fox, Axl Rose and Bob Marley February 6th, 2018 Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2″, 1987 Michael J Fox on the big screen instead of Bruce Springsteen and Joan Jett sings the song, plus a Happy Birthday to Axl Rose and Bob Marley.

February 6th, 2018 Ozzy Osbourne announces his “No More Tours 2″ tour. His first “No More Tours” tour happened in 1992. He clearly isn’t the only artist to ever say they were done with touring before eventually returning to the road.

Today in 1987 the film “Light Of Day” hits theaters. Director Paul Schrader had passed the script on to Bruce Springsteen in hopes of Bruce starring in the film. The movie was named “Born In The USA” at that time. Bruce obviously borrowed the title for a song. After doing that he promised Schrader a song for the movie, the song was the film’s title track “Light Of Day.” The part meant for Springsteen ended up going to Michael J Fox who starred opposite Joan Jett. Joan recorded the song for the movie sound track. But, below you can see Joan Jett and The Blackhearts welcome Bruce on stage to perform the tune live.

Born today in 1962, William Bruce Rose Jr. You may know him better as Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose. A name that is actually an anagram for “Oral Sex.”

Reggae legend Bob Marley was born today in 1945. Below you can see us talk about Bob on a visit to Jamaica and below that check out a classic tune from Bob Marley and The Wailers.

