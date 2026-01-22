Today In Rock, John Lennon on the cover, Happy Birthday Steven Adler, Michael Hutchence, Steve Perry January 22nd, 1981 John Lennon is on the cover of Rolling Stone from a photo shoot on the day of his death. Plus we celebrate the shared birthday of original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, INXS singer Michael Hutchence and former Journey singer Steve Perry.

Today in Rock January 22nd, 1981, John Lennon ends up on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The picture is of John naked with a fully clothed Yoko Ono. It was a picture from his final photo shoot. It was taken the day he was murdered by Annie Leibovitz.

Today also marks a few rock birthdays. Born in 1965, Michael Coletti, bettwr known as original Guns N’ Roses drummer, Steven Adler. Born today in 1960 INXS singer Michael Hutchence. And lastly, born today in 1949, former Journey singer and solo artist, Steve Perry.

