Today in Rock we discuss The Beatles, Kiss, U2, Paul McCartney and happy birthday to Phil Collins January 30th, 1969 The Beatles last show, 1972 Paul Mccartney and U2 inspired by a single event, 1973 Kiss play their first show and Happy Birthday Phil Collins, Steve Marriott and Marty Balin.

January 30th, 1969 The Beatles give their final live performance atop the Apple building at 3 Savile Row, London. They are shut down after just a few songs because they are drawiing quite a crowd.

1972 in Derry, Northern Ireland, British soldiers fired on unarmed civilians prticipating in a civil rights march killing 13. The day became known as Bloody Sunday. The events of the day inspired two songs. Paul McCartney and Wings first single “Give Ireland Back To The Irish” and U2’s “Sunday Boody Sunday.”

1973 Kiss play their very first show at The Popcorn Club in Queens, New York. They do wear makeup for the show, but not the makeup that they would later make famous.

A few birthdays today. Born today in 1951, solo artist and Genesis drummer and singer Phil Collins. Check out Phil in a new interview on the BBC Eras podcast here. Singer from The Small Faces and Humble Pie Steve Marriott was born today in 1947 and in 1942 Marty Balin of Jefferson Starship was born.

©2026 Cox Media Group