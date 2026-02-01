Today in Rock we discuss Bruce Springsteen, Journey with Steve Perry, Glenn Frey and Mike Campbell February 1st, 2009 Springsteen plays the Superbowl, 1987 Journey wraps up their last tour with Steve Perry, Glenn Frey is on “Miami Vice” and birthday greetings to Mike Campbell.

February 1st, 2009 Brce Springsteen and The E Street Band play half time at the Super Bowl. Bruce is so pumped from the experience that he sits down to write about. The writing that he begins, becomes his autobiography “Born To Run.”

Bruce Springsteen "Born To Run"

1987 Journey wrap up their “Raised On Radio” tour in ANchorage, Alaska. It is the last tour that Steve Perry does with the band. He records one more album with Journey but never tours with them again.

Today in 1985 Glenn Frey makes his acting debut on the tv show “Miami Vice.” It is an episode written around Glenn’s song “Smuggler’s Blues.”

We say happy birthday to Mike Campbell! Mike was the lead guitarist in Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Tom’s writing partner. He also toured with Fleetwood Mac and now has Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs.

Joe Rock and Mike Campbell (Pamela Ayala)

©2026 Cox Media Group