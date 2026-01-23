Today in Rock, we lose Skynyrd’s Allen Collins and Happy Birthday to Robin Zander and Danny Federici January 23rd, 1990 Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins Passes away. Plus we celebrate the birthday of Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander and late E Street Band keyboardist Danny Federici.

Today in Rock January 23rd, 1990 the music world suffers a loss as Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins passes away. Allen had survived the tragic plane crash with the band in 1977. In the aftermath he and three other Skynyrd members went on to for The Rossington Collins Band. Allen had been in a wheelchair as a result of injuries from a car accident in 1986. The injuries sustained in that accident contributed to his passing. Below are videos of Allen playing both with Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Rossington Collins Band.

On a happier note, Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander and late E Street Band keyboardist Danny Federici have today as a shared birthday. Below you can see two videos from Cheap Trick’s legandary “Live At Budokan!” album and a live video from Bruce Springsteen featuring Danny Federici on accordian.

