Today in Rock we talk Black Sabbath, The Ramones, Fleetwood Mac and Happy Birthday to Alice Cooper!

February 4th, 2017 Black Sabbath play the last date on “The End” Tour. They close out the show with their classic “Paranoid.” It was filmed to be the movie “The End Of The End.” But as we know the band did play one more time, with all four original members at Ozzy’s “Back To The Beginning” concert in July of 2025.

On this date 1980 The Ramones release their album “End Of The Century” which was produced by Phil Spector. Dee Dee Ramone swore that during the recording of the album Phil pulled a gun on him in the studio.

It was today in 1977 that Fleetwood Mac released their landmark album “Rumours.” The album chronicles the members of the band as their romantic relationships in the band are falling apart. The album set a record for most weeks at #1 on the charts at 31 weeks. They were non-consecutive weeks.

Vincent Furnier was born todasy in 1948 in Detroit, Michigan. You may know him better as the original Shock Rocker, Alice Cooper.

