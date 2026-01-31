Today in Rock we talk John Wetton, John Fogerty, Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead and Johnny Rotten January 31st, 2017 we lose John Wetton of Asia, 1985 John Fogerty returns to playing live, 1970 Led Zeppelin hit the singels chart, 1970 Grateful Dead arrrested in NOLA and happy birthday to Johnny Rotten.

January 31st, 2017 John Wetton of the bands King Crimson and Asia passes away at 67 years old.

1985 John Fogerty returns to playing live after years. It happens just a couple weeks after releasing his “Comeback” album “Centerfield.” It marks a major return for John.

Today in 1970 Led Zeppelin hit #4 on the singles chart with “Whole Lotta Love.”It is their highest charting single. That is because they only released a few singles.

In 1970 in New Orleans The Grateful Dead are arrested for posession og Heroin and LSD. They ran into some trouble with the mob in Houston. That explains the lyrics in their song “Truckin’” “Houston, too close to New Orleans” and “Busted down on Bourbon Street, Set up like a bowlin’ pin.”

John Lydon was born today in 1956. You may know him better as Sex Pistols front man, Johnny Rotten.

