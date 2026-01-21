Today in Rock, Yes score their only #1 single and Gene Simmons becomes a father. January 21st: 1984 Yes score their onloy #1 hit with “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”, 1989 Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed Simmons become parents with the birth of their son Nick.

Today in Rock January 21st, 1984 Yes go to the top of the singles chart with “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” This becomes the bands first and only #1 hit. Progressive rock bands don’t usually concentrate on hit singles, but the band scored one just the same. Watch singer Jon Anderson talk about the album the song came from, “90125″ here.

Yes "90125"

Jon Anderson and Joe Rock

On this date in 1989, Gene Simmons of Kiss and Shannon Tweed Simmons become parents with the birth of their son Nick. If you ever watched their show “Family Jewels” you know just how funny Nick can be. Nick is also a singer. Below you can see Nick and Evan Stanley, the son of his dad’s Kiss band mate Paul Stanley, performing a Simon and Garfunkel classic “Sounds Of Silence.” Plus you can aslo see a little clip featuring Nick from the show “Family Jewels.”

