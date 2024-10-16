Tom Brady is officially an NFL owner

Memphis Showboats v Michigan Panthers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 18: Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats at Ford Field on May 18, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/UFL/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/UFL/Getty Images)

Tom Brady went from the field to being an announcer and now he gets to add NFL owner to his impressive resume.

According to the NFL, owners on Tuesday unanimously approved the future Hall of Famer’s bid to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders after trying more nearly a year and a half.

Tom Brady will own approximately 5% of the Las Vegas Raiders. His new status as an owner will affect his broadcasting job with Fox. He will not be allowed to enter another team’s facility, view practices, or attend production meetings.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “He cares deeply about this game. He believes in its future, and I think that’s just a signal of that.”

NFL owners approve Tom Brady's bid to become limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. pic.twitter.com/N9nuGXA29X — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2024



