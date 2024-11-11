Tom Cruise stars in action-packed 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser

Tom Cruise is ready for one last adventure in the action-packed teaser for the aptly titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Our first look at the forthcoming film, the eighth in the popular franchise, features Cruise's Ethan Hunt exploring the wreckage of a submarine, hanging off the side of a biplane for dear life and, of course, lots of running.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices," Ving Rhames' Luther says in the clip.

There are also flashbacks to the 1999 original Mission: Impossible and that iconic scene that saw Hunt suspended over an alarm-rigged floor.

Plot details are thin at this point, but Ethan is reminded in the teaser that "the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility" as he races against villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) in the hunt for a dangerous AI program known as The Entity.

The film stars returning Mission: Impossible cast members Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham.

Newcomers include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer and Holt McCallany.

Cruise also co-produces alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator and director of three previous Mission: Impossible films.

When he started working on Final Reckoning, Offerman joked to ABC Audio about his character and Cruise's, "I kill him, I kill his character."

On a serious note, he called the project "astonishing," adding, "Chris McQuarrie ... said, 'The way we make these movies is we jump out of a plane and then we start sewing a parachute as we fall and hope that we'll land on our feet.' And it really has that feeling; like, it's really intense."

The film hits theaters May 23.

