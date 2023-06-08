Tom Holland taking a year off from acting after emotionally exhausting 'Crowded Room'

Tom Holland has taken on some tough roles over the years, but nothing quite as emotionally exhausting as playing Danny Sullivan, a man mistakenly accused of being the culprit of a 1979 New York City shooting in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, premiering Friday, June 9.

"We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before," Holland says in an interview with Extra. "And then on top of that, being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure." He adds, "I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me."

So much so, that the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor says he's "taking a year off," and trying to be a "regular bloke from Kingston and just relax." That includes "seeing my family" and "seeing my friends. I've been playing golf. I've been, you know, going to the garden center and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff."

The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller, which explores the real-life crimes of Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and blamed his alternate personalities for his crimes.

