The Top 10 Christmas movies of all-time based on their IMDB score

With Christmas less than 3 weeks away, chances are you and the family will all watch a few of your holiday favorites. So, which ones of these are you watching and which ones are you skipping right over?

Us Weekly compiled a list of the Best Christmas Movies of All Time, according to their IMDb score.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946): 8.6

2. “A Christmas Carol” (1951): 8.1

3. “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947): 7.9

4. “A Christmas Story” (1983): 7.9

5. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993): 7.9

6. “Home Alone” (1990): 7.7

7. “White Christmas” (1954): 7.6

8. “The Bishop’s Wife” (1947): 7.6

9. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989): 7.5

10. “Love Actually” (2003): 7.5