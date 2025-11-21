The top title tracks of all-time from your favorite classic rock albums

What are the best title tracks of all-time? Ultimate Classic Rock did the work for us and compiled a list of the 50 Best Title Tracks From Classic Albums.
The list ranges from the 60’s up through the 90’s. Not only are these songs popular hit singles, they’re also the reason many of these albums exist in the first place.
Here’s the Top 10:
- The Beatles, ‘The Beatles’ (1968)
- The Rolling Stones, ‘Exile on Main St.’ (1972)
- Bob Dylan, ‘Blonde on Blonde’ (1966)
- The Clash, ‘London Calling’ (1979)
- Led Zeppelin, ‘Physical Graffiti’ (1975)
- Stevie Wonder, ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ (1976)
- Elton John, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (1973)
- Pink Floyd, ‘The Wall’ (1979)
- The Allman Brothers Band, ‘At Fillmore East’ (1971)
- Fleetwood Mac, ‘Tusk’ (1979)