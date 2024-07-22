Trailer for 'Emily in Paris' season 4 is here

The official trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 has arrived!

The preview begins with Emily, played by Lily Collins, starting to embrace her single life.

"I guess I have just been so focused with Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single," she said.

The upcoming season, which features other original stars including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, will pick up after "the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding," according to a synopsis.

The trailer also shows how Emily’s personal life has interfered with her professional life at Agence Grateau.

"You broadcast your entire life for public consumption and now it’s affecting my business … fix this," Emily's boss, Sylvie, played by Leroy-Beaulieu, said.

Other scenes from the trailer include a tiff between Emily and co-worker Julian (Samuel Arnold), as well as Emily getting into a heated conversation with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

"I’m so sick of this secret," he said to Emily, who responded, "So am I!"

Emily also seemed to be having a hard time navigating her love triangle.

"I really thought that I could move on from them but they both mean so much to me for different reasons," her voice can be heard saying over two different romantic scenes with Alfie and Gabriel.

Other characters, such as Sylvie and Mindy Chen, are seen dealing with their own issues maneuvering relationships and careers.

Toward the end of the trailer, Emily appears to have bounced back from her dilemma.

"I promised myself I’d be open to any possibilities," she said.

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 premieres on Aug. 15. Part two arrives on Sept. 12.

