Train Founding Member Dead After Slip In Shower

Charlie Colin was 58-years old.

"United We Stand" Benefit Concert 396190 14: Members of music group Train (L-R) Scott Underwood, Charlie Colin, Pat Monahan, Jimmy Stafford and Rob Hotchkiss attend the "United We Stand" benefit concert October 21, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Train’s former bassist and founding member Charlie Colin has died at the age of 58 after a slip and fall in the shower while house-sitting. According to TMZ, he was in Belgium staying at a friend’s house and slipped in the shower and died.

According to reports and Colin’s mother, it’s not clear when he fell. However, he wasn’t discovered until five days later once his friends returned home to find him.

Charlie was currently living in Belgium and teaching music. He was one of the original founding members in San Francisco of the band Train, along with Pat Monahan.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!