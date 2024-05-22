Train Founding Member Dead After Slip In Shower

Train’s former bassist and founding member Charlie Colin has died at the age of 58 after a slip and fall in the shower while house-sitting. According to TMZ, he was in Belgium staying at a friend’s house and slipped in the shower and died.
According to reports and Colin’s mother, it’s not clear when he fell. However, he wasn’t discovered until five days later once his friends returned home to find him.
Charlie was currently living in Belgium and teaching music. He was one of the original founding members in San Francisco of the band Train, along with Pat Monahan.
When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always… pic.twitter.com/2Pv7jehagZ— train (@train) May 22, 2024