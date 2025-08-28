'Twilight' films headed back to theaters this fall

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose for the 'Twilight' portrait session during the 3rd Rome International Film Festival on October 31, 2008, in Rome, Italy. (Franco S. Origlia/Getty Images)

Get ready to watch the lion fall in love with the lamb all over again.

The Twilight Saga is headed back to movie theaters to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer's modern classic romance novel.

Lionsgate has announced that all five Twilight films will be rereleased in theaters this fall through Fathom Entertainment. From Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012) will make their way back into theaters "just in time for 'Hoa Hoa Hoa' season, when cozy nights and nostalgic favorites go hand-in-hand," according to an official press release. One film will play each day over the course of the five-day span.

There are special celebrations planned to go in tandem with the theatrical rerelease. New roundtable chats featuring Meyer and several members of the Twilight films' creative teams will accompany each movie. There will be approximately 10 minutes of roundtable panel discussions footage accompanying every film.

"Twilight fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement," Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment, said. "With our partners at Lionsgate, we celebrate 20 years since Stephenie Meyer's first Twilight book was published and encourage fans to relish The Twilight Saga."

Lionsgate first teased the Twilight rerelease on social media on Wednesday. The production company shared a graphic featuring stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, which read, "Forever Begins Again."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.