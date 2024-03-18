Two-Thirds of U.S. Adults Prefer Streaming Over Watching a Movie in a Theater

By Denise

If you’d rather wait for a movie to come out on a streaming service than to head to a movie theater, then you’re not alone! A recent HarrisX poll says that 66% of adults in the U.S. prefer streaming films at home over going to a movie theater.

Granted there are certain movies I would prefer to see on the BIG screen with that big surround sound, but for the most part I agree with preferring streaming. Between the cost of the tickets, the snacks, the drinks.... yeah staying at home wins most of the time because of the money factor.

Reasons why some people prefer the theater? It’s a chance to get out of the house, enjoy it with others, the nostalgia of it, the ability to see a movie in 3D or IMAX.... All good reasons and reasons I do like the movie theater, just not ALL the time.

So which do you prefer?

Denise

Denise

Denise traded seasonal changes and delicious Memphis BBQ for Florida weather, theme parks, and classic rock. Her radio career started as “Afternoon Delight” on Memphis’s 93X before she made a 180 and spent some time on Memphis’s Soft Rock Station, 104.5 The River. Now she’s back to her roots, rocking out on WMMO. Tune in Weekdays 6am - 10am.

