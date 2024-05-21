UCF Football Releases Knights Upcoming 2024 Schedule

UCF Football Stadium (Jay Edwards)

By Jay Edwards

Is it August yet? UCF is getting ready for their 2nd season in the Big 12 under Coach Gus Malzahn and they’re kicking things off at home! The Knights finished the regular season at .500 last season, which got them a bid to the Gasparilla Bowl where they lost to Georgia Tech.

However, with a very active off-season, a very high-ranked recruitment of incoming freshman and some key players from the portal coming to UCF< this should be a very exciting season! Here’s what the Knights have on the calendar for the upcoming season:

  • August 29 vs New Hampshire
  • September 7 vs Sam Houston (Family Weekend)
  • September 14 at TCU
  • September 28 vs Colorado (Prime Time will be in town!)
  • October 5 at Florida (HUGE in-state game!)
  • October 12 vs Cincinnati (Military Appreciation Day)
  • October 19 at Iowa State
  • October 26 vs BYU (Homecoming)
  • November 2 vs Arizona (Space Game)
  • November 9 at Arizona State
  • November 23 at West Virginia
  • November 29 vs Utah (Senior Knight)
Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

