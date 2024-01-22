UK granny goes viral for salty 'Saltburn' review

Saltburn may be near the top of many critics' lists of the year's best movies, but don't tell that to one grandmother in the U.K.

The unidentified woman has gone viral after her grandson uploaded to TikTok her aghast reaction to the risqué movie starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

But apparently, she doesn't have a problem with Saltburn's salty language, as her burn of Saltburn manages to cram some 29 F-bombs in about 2 1/2 minutes.

"Get it off! Get it off!" she implores her grandson, as he giggles, quizzing her as to watch she's watching.

"F****** filth," she says repeatedly.

What she is seeing at the moment isn't clear, but the movie has frontal male nude scenes and a bathtub self-pleasure scene with Elordi that's so thirst-inspiring, pardon pun, that people are making candles that reportedly smell like his bath water.

