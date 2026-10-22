Veteran actor Tom Skerritt dies at 93

Tom Skerritt attends the 'M*A*S*H' Screening and Q&A held during Fasten Your Seatbelts: 75 Years of 20th Century Fox, September 4, 2010, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in projects including Steel Magnolias, Alien, Top Gun and Picket Fences, has died at the age of 93.

Skerritt died on Wednesday due to natural causes, according to a statement released by his family.

"We are heartbroken by his loss," the statement read. "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives."

Born Aug. 25, 1933, in Detroit, Skerritt served in the U.S. Air Force before pursuing acting.

He made his film debut in the 1962 war drama War Hunt alongside Robert Redford, and later appeared in Robert Altman's 1970 film M*A*S*H.

Skerritt went on to build a career spanning more than six decades, appearing in numerous films and television shows.

In 1979, he played Capt. Arthur Dallas in Ridley Scott's science fiction horror film Alien, starring alongside Sigourney Weaver.

He later portrayed Cmdr. Mike "Viper" Metcalf opposite Tom Cruise in 1986 blockbuster Top Gun and played Drum Eatenton in the 1989 comedy-drama Steel Magnolias, alongside Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton.

Skerritt also found success on television, starring as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the CBS drama Picket Fences, which aired from 1992 to 1996. His performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1993.

His other notable film credits included The Turning Point, A River Runs Through It and Contact.

Beyond acting, Skerritt helped found TheFilmSchool in Seattle to support aspiring filmmakers and storytellers. He also co-founded the Red Badge Project, which helps military veterans cope with PTSD, anxiety and depression through writing and storytelling.

"Tom will be remembered not only for the characters he brought to life, but also for his belief that stories can help people heal, find purpose, and create change," his family said in a tribute. "His talent, integrity, curiosity, and compassion made a lasting impact on his family, his profession, and the many communities he worked to support."

Skerritt is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His family said information about a memorial will be shared at a later date.

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