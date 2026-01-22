The voice of Toto (and Simba!): an exclusive chat with Joe Williams

If you think you know Toto, check the stats. The band is currently enjoying a massive resurgence, racking up over one billion streams last year alone. Their mega-hit “Africa” has officially gone Diamond, and they are proving that great music defies trends.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Joe Williams, the man fronting the band’s current lineup alongside Steve Lukather. Joe’s got a unique history with the group — fronting the band in the late 80s for the album The Seventh One, returning in 2010, and leading the charge ever since.

In this interview, we discuss the band’s insane schedule, what it’s like touring with his lifelong best friend, and how a band from the 70s finds themselves playing to a whole new generation of fans.

Toto is currently on the road for the “An Evening With Toto”. They have curated a massive new setlist featuring more than two hours of music, digging deep into their 40+ year library. Don’t miss the chance to see these legends live. For the full list of tour dates and to snag your tickets, head over to TotoOfficial.com.