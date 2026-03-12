VOTE: What is the greatest Rock & Roll movie of all-time?

The Oscars are happening on Sunday, March 15th, and it got us thinking... what are the best movies about rock & roll of all time?
Take a look at our list of rock movies and vote in our poll below to tell us which film is your greatest of all time.
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere - 2025
Last Days - 2025
A Complete Unknown - 2024
Elvis - 2022
Yesterday - 2019
Rocketman - 2019
A Star Is Born - 2018
Bohemian Rhapsody - 2018
Ricki And The Flash - 2015
Begin Again - 2013
CBGB - 2013
Rock Of Ages - 2011
I’m Not There - 2007
Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny - 2006
School Of Rock - 2003
Rock Star - 2001
The Filth And The Fury - 2000
Almost Famous - 2000
Detroit Rock City - 1999
Velvet Goldmine - 1998
That Thing You Do - 1996
Empire Records - 1995
Airheads - 1994
Wayne’s World 2 - 1993
Wayne’s World - 1992
The Doors - 1991
Shock ‘Em Dead - 1990
Black Roses - 1988
La Bamba - 1987
Trick Or Treat - 1986
Purple Rain - 1984
This Is Spinal Tap - 1984
The Wall - 1982
One Trick Pony - 1980
Rock N’ Roll High School - 1979
Quadrophenia - 1979
The Buddy Holly Story - 1978
FM - 1978
A Star Is Born - 1976
Tommy - 1975
American Graffiti - 1973
200 Motels - 1971
Head - 1968
Yellow Submarine - 1968
A Hard Day’s Night - 1964
Jailhouse Rock - 1957
Love Me Tender - 1956
Rock Around The Clock - 1956
Shake Rattle, and Rock! - 1956
