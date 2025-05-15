Want a shot at stardom? Apply for new 'Star Search' reboot, underway at Netflix

For anyone with a special talent who's ever dreamed of showcasing it to the world -- the chance to do so could be yours.

Netflix confirms a reboot of the legendary talent show Star Search is in the works and the streamer is calling on folks to apply.

The competition show, which originally ran from 1983 to 1995, and featured some of today's entertainment icons like Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Adam Sandler, is returning to TV as a live show that'll air each week.

Episodes will include emerging performers in music, dance, comedy and kids' categories as hopeful artists take the stage to compete against one another. The competition will include eliminations and "plenty of surprises along the way."

Star Search also helped launch the careers of Dave Chappelle, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

While the host, judges and premiere date is yet to be announced, Netflix has confirmed the new, live Star Search will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment (Rhythm + Flow, Super Bowl Halftime Show).

