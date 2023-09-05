Watch Dee Snider Interview Jon Bon Jovi In 1986 On Heavy Metal Mania On MTV

Someone found old video from the early MTV days and the pre Headbanger’s Ball metal show, Heavy Metal Mania. This was hosted by Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, and this clip has Dee interviewing Jon Bon Jovi while Bon Jovi were recording Slippery When Wet. This was so early in the recording process that Jon even says the possible album title was Wanted Dead Or Alive, which is obviously one of their huge hits off Slippery When Wet.
Vintage 1986 (Pre-Slippery) video of Jon Bon Jovi & Dee Snider on Heavy Metal Mania! pic.twitter.com/QROPGh1ysW— Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) September 2, 2023
And here’s one of the show intros featuring Ozzy, who was clearly in his very heavy Ozzy days...
