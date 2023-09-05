Watch Dee Snider Interview Jon Bon Jovi In 1986 On Heavy Metal Mania On MTV

Twisted Sister Unite NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Twisted Sister lead vocalist Dee Snider (C) announces the band's official reunion and tour plans, including United Service Organizations (USO) shows in South Korea, during a press conference at the Intrepid Sea-Air Space Museum April 29, 2003 in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City. (Photo by Adam Rountree/Getty Images) (Adam Rountree/Getty Images)

Someone found old video from the early MTV days and the pre Headbanger’s Ball metal show, Heavy Metal Mania. This was hosted by Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, and this clip has Dee interviewing Jon Bon Jovi while Bon Jovi were recording Slippery When Wet. This was so early in the recording process that Jon even says the possible album title was Wanted Dead Or Alive, which is obviously one of their huge hits off Slippery When Wet.

Vintage 1986 (Pre-Slippery) video of Jon Bon Jovi & Dee Snider on Heavy Metal Mania! pic.twitter.com/QROPGh1ysW — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) September 2, 2023

And here’s one of the show intros featuring Ozzy, who was clearly in his very heavy Ozzy days...

