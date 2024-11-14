Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary 'Beatles ’64'

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles '64 has just been released.

Beatles '64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band's first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles' first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The trailer features plenty of archival clips of the band during that time, as well as snippets of new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon.

“We were just like, we’re in America,” Ringo tells Scorsese in the clip, while McCartney shares, “When we came it was quite shortly after Kennedy had been assassinated, maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow.”

Beatles '64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

