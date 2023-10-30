Watch Lauren Monroe And Rick Allen Talk “12 Drummers Drumming” Fundraiser For Raven Drum Foundation

Raven Drum Foundation’s fundraiser “12 Drummers Drumming” is on now and running through Veteran’s Day. We recently caught up with Raven Drum founders Lauren Monroe and Rick Allen of Def Leppard. We began speaking about how long-ago Lauren and Rick started Raven Drum Foundation. Rick spoke about all the “Incredible musicians and humanitarians who believe in what they do” and how this makes he and Lauren feel blessed. Lauren talked about all the people involved having a personal investment in what it means to heal. Lauren mentioned that they started small by just going out and doing the work.

The foundation does work to help veterans, first responders and other trauma survivors heal. It made me pose the question if there were stories that stood out of the impact that Raven Drum had on first responders or veterans that they witnessed. Lauren said there were many stories. She did relate a specific story of someone who had experienced recent trauma, within 4 to 6 months. Before attending a Raven Drum event, their iPhone facial recognition stopped working. Following the event, it began to work again. Lauren shared how that it is a testament to the power of the work and a lesson in how we carry stress in our faces and our bodies.

The follow up to that was to ask what the impact has been on Lauren and Rick being a part of the foundation and all the work it has done for more than 20 years. Rick spoke about it being a daily reminder that he is a work in progress. He discussed the teamwork and mindfulness it encourages, having people to lean on, and how that works both ways. Lauren shared about seeing a deeper responsibility. Lauren spoke about shining a light on first responders who so often are meeting people on their worst days and the effect of that on the first responders themselves.

To do the work Raven Drum Foundation does, it takes money. Their “12 Drummers Drumming” fundraiser is currently running until Veteran’s Day, November 11th, 2023. The fundraiser is an auction of music memorabilia from a large number of artists. You can see the items and bid on them at Drummers.GiveSmart.com We discussed some of the items currently up for auction including a Jon Bon Jovi autographed acoustic guitar, a Taylor Swift autographed acoustic guitar, a Nikki Sixx autographed Bass, a Styx autographed guitar and a lot more.

If you are a veteran or first responder and you’d like to know about the programs Raven Drum Foundation have you can visit RavenDrumFoundation.org Lauren mentioned how they are primarily on the West Coast but looking to do some things on the East coast. She spoke about being open to collaborative projects as well.

With both Lauren and Rick being musicians, I asked how the feeling of the foundation’s work translate into their music. Rick answered first saying he wanted to “Set Lauren up.” He said he thinks it’s the intention behind what you do, how do you want people to feel when they listen.” Lauren described everything being “Folded into one” for her. She wants to involve the foundation in all her musical endeavors because she likes “To bring people together for a mission-based thing.” She also talked about when writing she thinks “About uplifting sense of moving through this life.”

With Lauren speaking about her writing, I asked her to relate a story that she shares from the stage during her live shows before playing her song “Color Of Snow.” The song I feel is a perfect illustration of Lauren’s music walking hand in hand with what Raven Drum Foundation does. I will not relate the story in print here. I feel it is better to hear Lauren share it. Rick prefaces Lauren’s telling of the story by talking about the emotional impact it has on him. You can watch a live performance of the song below and watch our conversation above. Don’t forget to visit Drummers.GiveSmart.com and bid on some of the items up for auction to benefit Raven Drum Foundation.

