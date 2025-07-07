Watch Ozzy’s final performance of “Crazy Train”

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Over the weekend, Ozzy took to the stage for the very last time before retiring from touring and live shows. Ozzy said he’s been laid up for 6 years due to his health, so to see him on that stage one last time was amazing!

A few highlights from the show:

The event lasted 10 hours with more than 40,000 in attendance to see Ozzy, plus Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, Tool, Slayer and a bunch more.

All 4 original members of Black Sabbath reunited for the first time in 20 years.

Steven Tyler was there and got on stage to perform 3 songs, including “Walk This Way.” Are those vocals finally healed up?

Oh and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly got proposed to by Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

Here is some footage of Ozzy performing “Crazy Train” for the last time on stage.

WARNING: He drops an F-bomb at the beginning, so be careful if you’re listening at work.