Watch Ozzy’s final performance of “Crazy Train”

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)
By Jay Edwards

Over the weekend, Ozzy took to the stage for the very last time before retiring from touring and live shows. Ozzy said he’s been laid up for 6 years due to his health, so to see him on that stage one last time was amazing!

A few highlights from the show:

The event lasted 10 hours with more than 40,000 in attendance to see Ozzy, plus Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, Tool, Slayer and a bunch more.

All 4 original members of Black Sabbath reunited for the first time in 20 years.

Steven Tyler was there and got on stage to perform 3 songs, including “Walk This Way.” Are those vocals finally healed up?

Oh and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly got proposed to by Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

Here is some footage of Ozzy performing “Crazy Train” for the last time on stage.

WARNING: He drops an F-bomb at the beginning, so be careful if you’re listening at work.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!