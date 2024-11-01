Watch this helpful bear roll out the trash for someone

If you live in an area frequented by bears, trash cleanup is normal. They’re clever and will work to get ahold of any food in a trash can, but this bear was extra polite in his attempt... or so it seemed!

A couple in Alabama captured footage of a bear on their security camera rolling their trashcan away like it was just taking it down to the street. In fact, they joked that it looked like someone dressed up in a bear costume!

The bear ended up not being that helpful though. What the video didn’t show was the bear taking the trash to their neighbor’s yard and dumping it out to have a picnic. See? Bears are clever!