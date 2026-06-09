Watch video from inside the Rush drum cage as Anika Nilles channels Neil Peart

We all know filling the shoes of The Professor is a flat-out impossible task. When Neil Peart passed, it felt like the book was closed on Rush ever hitting the stage again. But Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson shocked us all by launching their “Fifty Something” world tour at the Kia Forum in LA, and they found an absolute powerhouse to sit behind that kit. Her name is Anika Nilles, and if you had any doubts about whether she could handle the most complex time signatures in rock history, a brand-new “Anika-cam” video just blew those doubts right out of the water.

A fan locked down a side-stage seat at opening night and kept their camera glued to the drum cage for the entire show. The resulting video is over two hours of pure, unadulterated masterclass drumming. Watching her fly through the technical insanity of tracks like “Subdivisions,” “Tom Sawyer,” and “YYZ” is enough to give you chills. She isn’t just playing the notes; she is channeling that exact same relentless, heavy-hitting energy and melodic nuance that Neil brought to the stage for decades.

Nilles herself admitted to Classic Rock magazine that trying to lock down Neil’s signature style—especially the way he uniquely played the ride cymbal and constantly altered his patterns instead of repeating himself—is a massive mental and physical mountain to climb. But seeing her live from this angle proves she didn’t just memorize the compositions; she’s living them. It is high-octane, and visually stunning. Do yourself a favor and watch a world-class musician honor a legend by completely crushing it!