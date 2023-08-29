"We fine": Steve Harvey clears up cheating rumors about wife Marjorie Harvey

Steve Harvey is setting the record straight about his marriage.

After rumors circulated that his longtime partner and wife, Marjorie Harvey, had an affair, the 66-year-old comedian said they are doing just fine.

"Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marriage is fine," Steve is heard saying in a TikTok video later shared by Essence.

Once cheers from the crowd at the 2023 Invest Fest in Atlanta subsided, Steve continued, "I don't know what y'all are doin', but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy."

Later on Instagram, Marjorie posted a lengthy message in an apparent clap back to the "foolishness and lies."

"My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she wrote. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love [sic] ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

The gossip spread all over X, formerly known as Twitter, last week, with fans creating memes out of the rumor.

Steve and Marjorie tied the knot in 2007.

