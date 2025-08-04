'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals new fencing scene was a favorite moment of the series

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams will rejoin her peers at Nevermore Academy this week for season 2 of the hit series Wednesday.

"We're still with the same cast, and there's a lot of new faces coming into play, because a lot of people [last season] had unfortunate endings," Ortega said while speaking with Good Morning America on Monday. "We had such an incredible reaction to the first season that we just wanted to give them something good."

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, is also reprising her role for season 2.

"She's one of the funniest people I have met. I don't think she gets enough credit for that. She's unbelievable," Ortega said. "If she's ever not funny, it's because she needs, like, a piece of chocolate."

The pair will face off in season 2 in a sword fight scene, which Ortega revealed "was one of my favorite things to come out of the show."

"The fencing sequence where we just tried to end each other for a good, like, five minutes, it was such a dance that we had to do," she said.

Two more big names have joined this season. Steve Buscemi is onboard as Principal Barry Dort and Christopher Lloyd, who famously played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family, joined as the longest-serving professor at Nevermore Academy.

"Christopher Lloyd I'm still quite shocked by, I don't know how to process that, his history in film in general, but then also his relation to the Addams Family," she said. "Steve I've had the pleasure of working with twice now. He's just a cool — he's a cool guy."

The new season of Wednesday will be released in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 streaming Wednesday, Aug. 6, and Part 2 streaming on Sept. 3.

