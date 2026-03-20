Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Apple TV
Imperfect Women: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in the new drama series.
Netflix
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Cillian Murphy returns to the role of Tommy Shelby in this new movie.
HBO
The Comeback: Lisa Kudrow stars in the third and final season of the comedy series.
Movie theaters
Project Hail Mary: Ryan Gosling goes to space in the new movie based on the bestselling book.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come: The horror movie sequel stars Samara Weaving.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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