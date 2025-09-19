Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Gen V: Watch sophomore year at Godolkin University in season 2 of The Boys spinoff series.

Apple TV+
The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
Black RabbitJason Bateman and Jude Law are brothers in the new crime thriller miniseries.

Hulu
SwipedLily James stars as the founder of Bumble in the new film based on a true story. 

Paramount+
Tulsa KingSylvester Stallone is back to building a crime empire in the season 3 premiere. 

Movie theaters
A Big Bold Beautiful JourneyMargot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in the new romance film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!