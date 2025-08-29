Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Prime Video
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Taylor Kitsch is back as Ben Edwards in season 1 of the action thriller series.
Peacock
Love Island USA season 7 reunion: Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix host the special that discusses the most recent season.
Netflix
My Life with the Walter Boys: Jackie is once again torn between two brothers in season 2 of the series.
The Thursday Murder Club: Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren reunite in the whodunit film.
Movie theaters
Caught Stealing: Austin Butler is a man on the run in Darren Aronofsky's latest film.
The Roses: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in this reimagining of The War of the Roses.
