Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Nobody Wants This: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back for season 3 of this rom-com about the unlikely relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a Jewish rabbi.

Hulu

Phony: A teenage boy starts questioning if his mom has been replaced by an impostor following a car accident.

Prime Video

The Terminal List: Chris Pratt returns as a Navy SEAL out for revenge in the action-thriller's second season.

AMC+

Yaga: A witchy retelling of the Baba Yaga fable starring Noah Reid, Clark Backo, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hudson Williams.

Movie theaters

Clayface: A body horror thriller centered on the titular DC Comics character.

Klara and the Sun: A sci-fi drama based on the book by Kazuo Ishiguro and starring Jenna Ortega as an android companion.

Wicker: A fisherwoman commissions a husband to be made out of wicker.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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