Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

Young Sherlock: Watch the new series that shows the origin story of the iconic detective.

Peacock

Ted: Tune in to season 2 of the series that shows the beginnings of the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, John.

Netflix

Vladimir: This limited series stars Rachel Weisz as a passionate professor obsessed with her colleague, played by Leo Woodall.

Starz

Outlander: The final season of the historical fantasy romance series makes its premiere.

Movie theaters

The Bride!: Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are Frankenstein's monster and his betrothed in the new film.

Hoppers: Pixar's latest animated film follows scientists who are able to put human consciousness into robotic animals.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

