Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Beckham: Netflix is helping us get to know David Beckham, with this four-part documentary series all about the modern-day sports icon.

Fair Play: Daphne from Bridgerton is now Emily from Fair Play. See Phoebe Dynevor return to Netflix in the new thrilling drama film.

Everything Now: After recovering from a disorder, 16-year-old Mia is on a quest to make up for lost time by completing a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences.

Disney+

Loki: Travel through time with the god of mischief himself in season 2 of the TV series Loki.

Max

Our Flag Means Death: Look alive, people! The gay pirates show is back for round two. Catch the season 2 premiere out now.

Prime Video

Totally Killer: Check out this decade-spanning slasher film Totally Killer, streaming now.

Paramount+

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines: Watch the prequel story Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, streaming now on Paramount+,

Happy Streaming!

